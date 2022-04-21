This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Zelenskiy: Situation in East, South Remains Severe” – below is their description.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said the situation in the county's east and south remained difficult as Russian troops pushed on with renewed attacks. In a video address to the nation, Zelenskiy also noted receiving new shipments of Western weapons while urging them to keep ramping up sanctions against Moscow.

