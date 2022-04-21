Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Zelenskiy: Situation in East, South Remains Severe” – below is their description.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said the situation in the county’s east and south remained difficult as Russian troops pushed on with renewed attacks. In a video address to the nation, Zelenskiy also noted receiving new shipments of Western weapons while urging them to keep ramping up sanctions against Moscow.
——–
Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com
Connect with us on…
Twitter: https://twitter.com/business
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bloombergbusiness/Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.