Zelenskiy: Situation in East, South Remains Severe

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Zelenskiy: Situation in East, South Remains Severe” – below is their description.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said the situation in the county’s east and south remained difficult as Russian troops pushed on with renewed attacks. In a video address to the nation, Zelenskiy also noted receiving new shipments of Western weapons while urging them to keep ramping up sanctions against Moscow.

——–

Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com

Connect with us on…

Twitter: https://twitter.com/business

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bloombergbusiness/

Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Bloomberg Markets and Finance

Bloomberg Markets and Finance features news about financial markets from around the world. Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Bloomberg Books #Ad

Recent from Bloomberg Markets and Finance:

Chines President Xi on Pandemic, Global Economy, ‘Cold War Mentality’

Category: Business, Finance

Zelenskiy: Situation in Mariupol Extremely Severe

Category: Business, Finance, Media

IMF Cuts Japan’s 2022 Growth Forecast to 2.4% From 3.3%

Category: Business, Finance, Manufacturing

In This Story: markets

4 Recent Items: markets

Chines President Xi on Pandemic, Global Economy, ‘Cold War Mentality’

Category: Business, Finance

Zelenskiy: Situation in Mariupol Extremely Severe

Category: Business, Finance, Media

IMF Cuts Japan’s 2022 Growth Forecast to 2.4% From 3.3%

Category: Business, Finance, Manufacturing

Sri Lanka, Pakistan Seeking IMF Aid Amid Economic Crises

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: Moscow

Moscow, on the Moskva River in western Russia, is the nation’s cosmopolitan capital. In its historic core is the Kremlin, a complex that’s home to the president and tsarist treasures in the Armoury. Outside its walls is Red Square, Russia’s symbolic center. It’s home to Lenin’s Mausoleum, the State Historical Museum’s comprehensive collection and St. Basil’s Cathedral, known for its colorful, onion-shaped domes.

2 Recent Items: Moscow

Russia Ukraine conflict: Civilians trapped in Mariupol as deadline for surrender passes

Category: News

What does the ‘Battle for Donbas’ mean for the Ukraine war? | Inside Story

Category: News

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

2 Recent Items: Ukraine

Sky News Breakfast: Mariupol can’t ‘hold out for much longer’

Category: News

Live: Russia pummels last Ukrainian defenders in port city Mariupol • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....