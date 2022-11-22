World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia defeats Argentina in stunning upset

by
World cup 2022: saudi arabia defeats argentina in stunning upset

Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia defeats Argentina in stunning upset” – below is their description.

#yahoofinance #worldcup2022 #saudiarabia

Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Yahoo Finance

Recent from Yahoo Finance:

Airlines push for solo piloting to lower costs

Category: Business, Finance

The crypto industry is ‘literally like the Wild West’ according to Jordan Belfort

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency, Finance

Small Business Saturday goes a long way in ‘spurring local economies’: SBA Administrator

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: Argentina

Argentina, officially the Argentine Republic, is a country located mostly in the southern half of South America. Sharing the bulk of the Southern Cone with Chile to the west, the country is also bordered by Bolivia and Paraguay to the north, Brazil to the northeast, Uruguay and the South Atlantic Ocean to the east, and the Drake Passage to the south.

With a mainland area of 2,780,400 km2 (1,073,500 sq mi), Argentina is the eighth-largest country in the world, the fourth largest in the Americas, the second largest in South America after Brazil, and the largest Spanish-speaking nation by area.

Argentina claims sovereignty over part of Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

2 Recent Items: Argentina

Watch again: Fans react to Messi magic against Mexico from Buenos Aires fan-zone

Category: News

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

In This Story: FIFA

FIFA is a non-profit organization which describes itself as an international governing body of association football, fútsal and beach soccer. It is the highest governing body of football.

3 Recent Items: FIFA

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

Chinese bus maker helps facilitate Qatar’s eco-friendly World Cup

Category: Energy, News

Iraqi female footballers challenge traditional attitudes

Category: News

In This Story: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, officially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is a country in Western Asia constituting the bulk of the Arabian Peninsula.

Saudi Arabia also has one of the world’s youngest populations, with approximately 50 percent of its population of 34.2 million being under 25 years old.

2 Recent Items: Saudi Arabia

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

Robert Lewandoski scores as Poland beat Saudi Arabai | World Cup 2022

Category: Sport

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.