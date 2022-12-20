Nasdaq published this video item, entitled “Why Younger Generations Are Embracing Markets Earlier in Their Lifespan” – below is their description.
Stocktwits Head of Community Tommy Tranfo joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why younger generations are embracing markets earlier in their lifespan compared to previous generations.
Nasdaq YouTube Channel
About This Source - Nasdaq
Nasdaq, Inc. is an American multinational financial services corporation that owns and operates three stock exchanges in the United States: the namesake Nasdaq stock exchange, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange, and the Boston Stock Exchange, and seven European stock exchanges: Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, and Nasdaq Vilnius. It is headquartered in New York City, and its president and chief executive officer is Adena Friedman.