Nasdaq published this video item, entitled “Why Younger Generations Are Embracing Markets Earlier in Their Lifespan” – below is their description.

Stocktwits Head of Community Tommy Tranfo joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why younger generations are embracing markets earlier in their lifespan compared to previous generations. Nasdaq YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.