Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Why Investors Are Watching This JPMorgan Fund Rebalance” – below is their description.

Hedge Fund Telemetry President Tom Thornton discusses what the quarterly roll-over of a massive put-spread collar that the $15 billion JPMorgan Hedged Equity Fund owns as a protection for its portfolio means for markets. He speaks with Abigail Doolittle on "Bloomberg Markets: The Close."

