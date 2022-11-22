Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Why Cathie Wood Trusts Crypto Despite FTX Collapse” – below is their description.

Ark Invest founder, CEO and CIO Cathie Wood explains why she still trusts cryptocurrencies despite the fallout from the FTX collapse. Speaking on “Bloomberg Markets: The Close,” Wood says FTX was fraud but not like Lehman Brothers or Bernie Madoff and crypto will continue to move forward. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on… Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.