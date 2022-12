Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Why Amazon stock has tanked by 50% in 2022” – below is their description.

#Amazon #Amazonstock #yahoofinance Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman, Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi discuss Amazon’s challenging year and why the online retailer’s stock has tanked by 50%. Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.