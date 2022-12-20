Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “What’s Ahead for the US Dollar in 2023?” – below is their description.

Thanks largely to the Fed's aggressive monetary policy, the US dollar has had an outstanding year, as four straight 75-basis-point rate hikes sent the dollar upward by over 8%. But with the tightening phase set to slow, how could the dollar fare in 2023?

