What prosecutors will look for FTX’s bankruptcy court case

by
What prosecutors will look for ftx’s bankruptcy court case

Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “What prosecutors will look for FTX’s bankruptcy court case” – below is their description.

#yahoofinance #crypto #ftx

Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith breaks down how investigators are expected to examine FTX’s customer finances and jurisdiction disputes with the Bahamas in the crypto exchange’s bankruptcy court hearing.

Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Yahoo Finance

Recent from Yahoo Finance:

Airlines push for solo piloting to lower costs

Category: Business, Finance

The crypto industry is ‘literally like the Wild West’ according to Jordan Belfort

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency, Finance

Small Business Saturday goes a long way in ‘spurring local economies’: SBA Administrator

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: Bahamas

The Bahamas, known officially as the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, is a country within the Lucayan Archipelago of the West Indies in the Atlantic. It takes up 97% of the Lucayan Archipelago’s land area and is home to 88% of the archipelago’s population.

The archipelagic state consists of more than 700 islands, cays, and islets in the Atlantic Ocean, and is located north of Cuba and Hispaniola Island (Haiti and the Dominican Republic), northwest of the Turks and Caicos Islands, southeast of the US state of Florida, and east of the Florida Keys.

The capital is Nassau on the island of New Providence. The Royal Bahamas Defence Force describes The Bahamas’ territory as encompassing 470,000 km2 (180,000 sq mi) of ocean space. The country gained governmental independence in 1973 led by Sir Lynden O. Pindling, with Elizabeth II as its queen.

2 Recent Items: Bahamas

FTX Bahamas Liquidators Greenlight Bankruptcy Case Transfer to Delaware

Category: Cryptocurrency, Legal

Sam Bankman-Fried tries to broker FTX bailout

Category: News

In This Story: FTX

FTT is the native cryptocurrency token of the crypto derivatives trading platform FTX that launched on May 8, 2019.

1 Recent Items: FTX

Bankman-Fried Apologizes to FTX Employees, Details Amount of Leverage in Internal Letter

Category: Cryptocurrency

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.