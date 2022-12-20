Wells Fargo to Pay $3.7 Billion CFPB Settlement

Wells fargo to pay $3. 7 billion cfpb settlement

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Wells Fargo to Pay $3.7 Billion CFPB Settlement” – below is their description.

Wells Fargo & Co. reached a $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, including a record $1.7 billion fine to cover allegations that for years it mistreated millions of customers. Sonali Basak reports on Bloomberg Television.

