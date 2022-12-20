Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Wells Fargo to Pay $3.7 Billion CFPB Settlement” – below is their description.

Wells Fargo & Co. reached a $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, including a record $1.7 billion fine to cover allegations that for years it mistreated millions of customers. Sonali Basak reports on Bloomberg Television. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on… Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.