Wells fargo ordered to pay customers $3. 7b in consumer loan violations

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2 billion to consumers and enacted a $1.7 billion penalty against the bank. Yahoo Finance senior producer Kelsey Barberio reports on the bank’s $3.7 billion payout to customers on December 20, 2022.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC ) is an American multinational financial services company with corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, operational headquarters in Manhattan, and managerial offices throughout the United States and internationally.

