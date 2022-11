Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Weight Watchers stock jumps after CEO buys 63,000 shares” – below is their description.

#yahoofinance #weightwatchers #stockmarket Shares of Weight Watchers are up on news that its CEO bought up 63,000 shares of the stock. Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.