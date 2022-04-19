‘We expect volatility to continue’ in markets, strategist says

Gene Todd, head of regional markets and international EVP at Fiduciary Trust, joins Yahoo Finance Live anchors Rachelle Akuffo and Brad Smith to discuss the market’s impressive Tuesday and why he’s cautious about getting too optimistic.

