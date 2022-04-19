VanEck Exec on BTC Price, LUNA Surge, and Prospects of a Spot Bitcoin ETF

by

CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “VanEck Exec on BTC Price, LUNA Surge, and Prospects of a Spot Bitcoin ETF” – below is their description.

VanEck Head of Digital Assets Research Matthew Sigel discusses the current state of the crypto markets as BTC faces resistance at $45,000. Sigel explains what it would take for bitcoin to surpass $50,000 and the growing correlation between crypto prices and tech stocks. Plus, a conversation about LUNA’s price surge as Terra’s UST becomes the third-largest stablecoin and VanEck’s ambitions for a Spot Bitcoin ETF in the U.S.

Subscribe to CoinDesk on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CoinDesk?sub_confirmation=1

Site: https://www.coindesk.com

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/coindesk

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3104779/admin

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coindesk

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CoinDesk

Newsletters: https://www.coindesk.com/newsletters

CoinDesk Podcast Network: https://open.spotify.com/show/2jyIhkvAQhed8AWDZiPpSP

Markets Daily Crypto Roundup: https://open.spotify.com/show/7sDXM8BlxsUqzL2IqmLqwE

CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events, and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community.

#VanEck #BitcoinNews

CoinDesk YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CoinDesk

CoinDesk is a news site specializing in bitcoin and digital currencies. The site was founded by Shakil Khan and was subsequently acquired by Digital Currency Group.

Recent from CoinDesk:

Why Bitcoin’s 4-Year Halving Cycle Could Be Dead

Category: Cryptocurrency, Media

FalconX Exec on BTC Slipping Below $40K, Crypto Swap Initiative

Category: Cryptocurrency, Finance, Media

Rethinking Securities Law in a Crypto Age

Category: Cryptocurrency, Finance, Mergers & Acquisitions

In This Story: Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto and started in 2009 when its implementation was released as open-source software. Bitcoin was the first decentralized cryptocurrency.

4 Recent Items: Bitcoin

Bloomberg Crypto Full Show (04/19/2022)

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency, Finance, Mining & Minerals

Kraken Multi-Collateral Futures

Category: Cryptocurrency, Manufacturing

Why Bitcoin’s 4-Year Halving Cycle Could Be Dead

Category: Cryptocurrency, Media

FalconX Exec on BTC Slipping Below $40K, Crypto Swap Initiative

Category: Cryptocurrency, Finance, Media

In This Story: Blockchain

A blockchain is a distributed database that is shared among the nodes of a computer network. As a database, a blockchain stores information electronically in digital format. Blockchains are best known for their crucial role in cryptocurrency systems, such as Bitcoin, for maintaining a secure and decentralized record of transactions. The innovation with a blockchain is that it guarantees the accuracy and security of a record of data and generates trust without the need for a trusted third party.

2 Recent Items: Blockchain

Twitter Shill Sheet Leaked! Atari Token Plunges 30% [ Crypto Espresso 04.19.22 ]

Category: Cryptocurrency

Why Bitcoin’s 4-Year Halving Cycle Could Be Dead

Category: Cryptocurrency, Media

In This Story: markets

4 Recent Items: markets

Beyond the Bell 04/19/22

Category: Business, Finance

Bloomberg Crypto Full Show (04/19/2022)

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency, Finance, Mining & Minerals

FalconX Exec on BTC Slipping Below $40K, Crypto Swap Initiative

Category: Cryptocurrency, Finance, Media

Market Coverage – Monday April 18 Yahoo Finance

Category: Business, Energy, Finance, Investment Banking

In This Story: Podcast

A podcast is an episodic series of digital audio files that a user can download to a personal device for easy listening.

3 Recent Items: Podcast

It’s Happening

Category: Media, Opinion

Harland Williams Sings “When You Wish Upon A Star” | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

Category: Entertainment

Jordan Klepper Explains Why Hungary Has Become a Conservative Hot Spot

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Stablecoin

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies where the price is designed to be pegged to a cryptocurrency, fiat money, or to exchange-traded commodities.

2 Recent Items: Stablecoin

Kraken Multi-Collateral Futures

Category: Cryptocurrency, Manufacturing

Inflation Concerns Hit Investors, BTC Holds Below $40K

Category: Cryptocurrency, Finance, Media, Mergers & Acquisitions

In This Story: Terra

Terra is a blockchain protocol that uses fiat-pegged stablecoins to power price-stable global payments systems. According to its white paper, Terra combines the price stability and wide adoption of fiat currencies with the censorship-resistance of Bitcoin (BTC) and offers fast and affordable settlements.

Terra’s native token, LUNA, is used to stabilize the price of the protocol’s stablecoins. LUNA holders are also able to submit and vote on governance proposals, giving it the functionality of a governance token.

2 Recent Items: Terra

Goldman Sachs Partners with Galaxy Digital, Terra’s LUNA Set New Highs

Category: Cryptocurrency, Finance, Investment Banking, Media

Bitcoin Tops $44K As Terra’s Luna Foundation Stacks BTC, India Passes Crypto Tax Law

Category: Cryptocurrency, Finance, Media, Mergers & Acquisitions

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....