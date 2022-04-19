CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “VanEck Exec on BTC Price, LUNA Surge, and Prospects of a Spot Bitcoin ETF” – below is their description.

VanEck Head of Digital Assets Research Matthew Sigel discusses the current state of the crypto markets as BTC faces resistance at $45,000. Sigel explains what it would take for bitcoin to surpass $50,000 and the growing correlation between crypto prices and tech stocks. Plus, a conversation about LUNA's price surge as Terra's UST becomes the third-largest stablecoin and VanEck's ambitions for a Spot Bitcoin ETF in the U.S.

