UK Unveils New Bank Notes With King Charles III

Uk unveils new bank notes with king charles iii

The Bank of England has unveiled its first banknotes featuring King Charles III, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Bank of England has unveiled its first banknotes featuring King Charles III, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The notes are expected to enter circulation in mid-2024, gradually replacing those featuring Charles’s late mother, who began appearing on paper money in 1960.

