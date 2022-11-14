UK Economy ‘Permanently Damaged by Brexit’: Michael Saunders

by
Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “UK Economy ‘Permanently Damaged by Brexit’: Michael Saunders” – below is their description.

Michael Saunders, senior adviser at Oxford Economics and former member of Monetary Policy Committee at the Bank of England, discusses the “chaotic period” in the wake of Brexit and its lasting impact on the UK economy with Lizzy Burden on “Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition.”

About This Source - Bloomberg Markets and Finance

Bloomberg Markets and Finance features news about financial markets from around the world. Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

In This Story: Bank of England

The Bank of England is the central bank of the United Kingdom and the model on which most modern central banks have been based. Established in 1694 to act as the English Government’s banker, and still one of the bankers for the Government of the United Kingdom, it is the world’s eighth-oldest bank.

In This Story: Brexit

Brexit is the name given to the United Kingdom’s exiting the European Union, which happened on 31 January 2020, following a narrow “Leave” referendum result in a June 2016 vote on EU Membership which took place in the country. News items related to Brexit are posted, below, chronologically, with the most recent items at the top, from a variety of outlets.

In This Story: markets

