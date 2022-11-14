Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “UK Economy ‘Permanently Damaged by Brexit’: Michael Saunders” – below is their description.

Michael Saunders, senior adviser at Oxford Economics and former member of Monetary Policy Committee at the Bank of England, discusses the "chaotic period" in the wake of Brexit and its lasting impact on the UK economy with Lizzy Burden on "Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition."

