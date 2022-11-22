Twitter: Elon Musk delays relaunch of verification system amid layoffs, workforce uncertainty

by
Twitter: elon musk delays relaunch of verification system amid layoffs, workforce uncertainty

Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Twitter: Elon Musk delays relaunch of verification system amid layoffs, workforce uncertainty” – below is their description.

#yahoofinance #elonmusk #twitter

Yahoo Finance Live looks at the state of Twitter after CEO Elon Musk delays the relaunch of the social media platform’s blue check verification system.

Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Yahoo Finance

Recent from Yahoo Finance:

Airlines push for solo piloting to lower costs

Category: Business, Finance

The crypto industry is ‘literally like the Wild West’ according to Jordan Belfort

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency, Finance

Small Business Saturday goes a long way in ‘spurring local economies’: SBA Administrator

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: Elon Musk

Elon Reeve Musk FRS is a business magnate, industrial designer, engineer, and philanthropist. He is the founder, CEO, CTO and chief designer of SpaceX; early investor, CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc.; founder of The Boring Company; co-founder of Neuralink; and co-founder and initial co-chairman of OpenAI.

He has hit the headlines for a number of reasons including; marriage to Grimes, being sued by a cave rescuer, involvement in the promotion of cryptocurrency – mainly Bitcoin and Doge.

5 Recent Items: Elon Musk

Elon Musk sparks concern from Twitter users and advertisers

Category: Entertainment

Elon’s exposing Twitter censorship ‘will go a long way’: Karol Markowicz

Category: Media, News

Elon Musk trolls critics with ‘stay at work’ clothes #shorts

Category: News

Hallie Jackson NOW – Nov. 25 | NBC News NOW

Category: News

‘The Five’: Should Twitter have to explain Hunter laptop censorship?

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.