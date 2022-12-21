Trump’s Tax Data to Be Released to the Public

by
Trump's tax data to be released to the public

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Trump’s Tax Data to Be Released to the Public” – below is their description.

A House committee voted to release Donald Trump’s tax information to the public. This caps a three-year legal saga initiated by Democrats to obtain and release the former president’s closely held financial documents. Bruce Einhorn reports on Bloomberg Television.

In This Story: Democrats

“Democrats” usually refers to the The Democratic Party of the United States – one of the two major political parties in the country, along with its main, historic rival, the Republican Party.

It was founded on 8th January 1828 and has its contemporary headquarters in Washington, D.C., United States. The present leadership is Nancy Pelosi (Party leader) and Jaime Harrison (Party chair).

In This Story: Donald Trump

Donald John Trump was the 45th President of the United States. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television personality. Trump was born and raised in Queens, a borough of New York City, and received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School.

In This Story: markets

