Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “The World Is Facing a Dire Diesel Shortage” – below is their description.

Prices for diesel used to power trucks, fuel machinery and heat homes have surged about 50% amid shrinking inventories and a strained export market. The shortage could cost the economy billions. Bloomberg’s Chunzi Xu reports. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on… Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.