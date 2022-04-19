The Tabloid That Went to War With Jeff Bezos | The Amazon Story

by

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “The Tabloid That Went to War With Jeff Bezos | The Amazon Story” – below is their description.

A wayward CEO, a tabloid newspaper determined to humiliate the world’s richest person, a callously disloyal brother and dramatic allegations of cyberespionage and international intrigue.

The events surrounding the divorce of Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott in early 2019 were almost too far-fetched to believe. A day after they announced the dissolution of their 25-year marriage with a tweet, the National Enquirer published an explosive story, detailing Bezos’s extramarital relationship. Reporter Brad Stone tells the dramatic story of Bezos’s evolving personal life and its impact on the tech giant he founded — leading to his ultimate decision to step back from the role of CEO.

Foundering is an award-winning, serialized podcast from the journalists at Bloomberg Technology. Each season, Foundering brings you inside a different high-stakes drama from the technology industry, where its companies are wielding unprecedented capital and power.

Subscribe to Bloomberg Podcasts: https://bit.ly/BloombergPodcasts

#Bloomberg #Amazon #JeffBezos

Host: Brad Stone

Executive Producer: Shawn Wen

Associate Producer: Molly Nugent

Story Editors: Mark Milian, Anne Vandermey, Robin Ajello, Molly Schuetz

Special thanks: Mark Bergen

Head of Bloomberg Podcasts: Francesca Levy

Art Director: Jaci Kessler

Head of Video Strategy: Raymond Schillinger

Video Production & Editing: Brian Finkelstein

Motion Graphics: Crystal Tai

Visit us: https://www.bloomberg.com/podcasts

Follow Bloomberg Podcasts on Twitter: https://twitter.com/podcasts

Visit our other YouTube channels:

Bloomberg Markets & Finance: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIAL…

Bloomberg Politics: https://www.youtube.com/c/BloombergPo…

Bloomberg Technology: https://www.youtube.com/c/BloombergTech

Quicktake Originals: https://www.youtube.com/user/Bloomberg

Quicktake Now: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChir…

Quicktake Explained: https://www.youtube.com/bloombergexpl…

For coverage on news, markets and more: http://www.bloomberg.com/video

Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Bloomberg Markets and Finance

Bloomberg Markets and Finance features news about financial markets from around the world. Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Bloomberg Books #Ad

Recent from Bloomberg Markets and Finance:

Zelenskiy Says Russia Has Deported 500,000 Citizens

Category: Business, Energy, Finance, Oil & Gas

Pentagon: ‘Phoenix Ghost’ Drones Would Benefit Ukraine

Category: Business, Finance

Rockets Hit Kharkiv Neighborhood, Killing Two Civilians

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: Jeff Bezos

Jeffrey Preston Bezos is an American business magnate, media proprietor, investor and commercial astronaut. Bezos is the founder and executive chairman of Amazon, having previously served as chairman, president and CEO of the company.

4 Recent Items: Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos Took Amazon Employees On A Trip To Convince Them Unions Are Bad

Category: Entertainment

Meta spent $25 million on security for Mark Zuckerberg in 2021

Category: Business, Finance

Elon Musk topped Forbes’ billionaire list for the first time

Category: Business, Finance, ICT & Consulting

How Will Elon Musk Extend Influence on Twitter?

Category: Cryptocurrency, Media

In This Story: markets

4 Recent Items: markets

Zelenskiy Says Russia Has Deported 500,000 Citizens

Category: Business, Energy, Finance, Oil & Gas

Pentagon: ‘Phoenix Ghost’ Drones Would Benefit Ukraine

Category: Business, Finance

Rockets Hit Kharkiv Neighborhood, Killing Two Civilians

Category: Business, Finance

World Bank’s Malpass on Ukraine, Developing Nations

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: Podcast

A podcast is an episodic series of digital audio files that a user can download to a personal device for easy listening.

3 Recent Items: Podcast

BEST Manchester United & Chelsea picks for DGW34? | Premier League | FPL Show

Category: Media, Premier League

Chopper’s Politics: Can Boris Johnson still be Prime Minister post-partygate? | Podcast

Category: News

Our royal team on the Queen’s birthday and Prince Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games | ITV News

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....