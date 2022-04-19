Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “The Tabloid That Went to War With Jeff Bezos | The Amazon Story” – below is their description.
A wayward CEO, a tabloid newspaper determined to humiliate the world’s richest person, a callously disloyal brother and dramatic allegations of cyberespionage and international intrigue.
The events surrounding the divorce of Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott in early 2019 were almost too far-fetched to believe. A day after they announced the dissolution of their 25-year marriage with a tweet, the National Enquirer published an explosive story, detailing Bezos’s extramarital relationship. Reporter Brad Stone tells the dramatic story of Bezos’s evolving personal life and its impact on the tech giant he founded — leading to his ultimate decision to step back from the role of CEO.
Foundering is an award-winning, serialized podcast from the journalists at Bloomberg Technology. Each season, Foundering brings you inside a different high-stakes drama from the technology industry, where its companies are wielding unprecedented capital and power.
Host: Brad Stone
Executive Producer: Shawn Wen
Associate Producer: Molly Nugent
Story Editors: Mark Milian, Anne Vandermey, Robin Ajello, Molly Schuetz
Special thanks: Mark Bergen
Head of Bloomberg Podcasts: Francesca Levy
Art Director: Jaci Kessler
Head of Video Strategy: Raymond Schillinger
Video Production & Editing: Brian Finkelstein
Motion Graphics: Crystal Tai
