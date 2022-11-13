Thanksgiving food prices at ALDI are temporarily back at 2019 level

Thanksgiving food prices at aldi are temporarily back at 2019 level

Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Thanksgiving food prices at ALDI are temporarily back at 2019 level” – below is their description.

ALDI grocery stores in the United States are temporarily winding back the prices to the year 2019 on select Thanksgiving staples in order to combat inflation. Yahoo Finance Sr. Producer Kelsey Barberio explains.

Link to story: https://finance.yahoo.com/aldi-resets-thanksgiving-foods-ingredients-204124548.html

Facebook: https://finance.yahoo.com/aldi-resets-thanksgiving-foods-ingredients-204124548.html?ncid=facebook_yfsocialfa_wje3x23a50w

Twitter: https://finance.yahoo.com/aldi-resets-thanksgiving-foods-ingredients-204124548.html?acid=twitter_yfsocialtw_l1gbd0noiom

