Thanksgiving: Best way to save money on dinner is 'make it yourself': Stew Leonard's CEO

Thanksgiving: best way to save money on dinner is ‘make it yourself’: stew leonard's ceo

Stew Leonard’s CEO and President Stew Leonard Jr. sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to break down trends in food prices ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and the best cost-saving strategies for consumers planning a Thanksgiving dinner.

Thanksgiving is best known as a holiday celebrated in the United States on the fourth Thursday of November every year, usually through feasting, parades and travel to see family and friends, though celebrations were scaled back during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.

The roots of the modern celebration lie in settlers celebrating their arrival in the Americas in the early 1600’s. It has been a public holiday since 1941 due to federal legislation, an annual tradition in the United States by presidential proclamation since 1863 and by state legislation since the Founding Fathers of the United States.

Traditionally, Thanksgiving has been a celebration of the blessings of the year, including the harvest. What Americans call the “Holiday Season” generally begins with Thanksgiving. The first day after Thanksgiving Day—Black Friday—marks the start of the Christmas shopping season.

