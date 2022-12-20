Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Swatch CEO Surprised by Success of the MoonSwatch” – below is their description.

Swatch Group AG Chief Executive Officer Nick Hayek talks about the surprise success of the MoonSwatch, his outlook for 2023 and why there’s no need to regulate the $20 billion market for second-hand luxury watches. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: European Close.” Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on… Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.