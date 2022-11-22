Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Supreme Court Lets House Panel Get Trump Tax Returns” – below is their description.

The US Supreme Court cleared the way for a House committee to get six years of Donald Trump's tax returns, rejecting a last-ditch effort by the former president to block the Internal Revenue Service from turning over the documents. Joe Mathieu reports on "Bloomberg Markets: The Close."

