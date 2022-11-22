Supreme Court Lets House Panel Get Trump Tax Returns

by
Supreme court lets house panel get trump tax returns

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Supreme Court Lets House Panel Get Trump Tax Returns” – below is their description.

The US Supreme Court cleared the way for a House committee to get six years of Donald Trump’s tax returns, rejecting a last-ditch effort by the former president to block the Internal Revenue Service from turning over the documents. Joe Mathieu reports on “Bloomberg Markets: The Close.”

Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com

Connect with us on…

Twitter: https://twitter.com/business

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Bloomberg Markets and Finance

Bloomberg Markets and Finance features news about financial markets from around the world. Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Bloomberg Books #Ad

Recent from Bloomberg Markets and Finance:

Wall Street Week – Full Show (11/25/22)

Category: Business, Finance, Legal, Manufacturing

‘Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition’ Full (11/25/22)

Category: Business, Finance

‘Bloomberg Surveillance Simulcast’ Full Show 11/25/2022

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: Donald Trump

Donald John Trump was the 45th President of the United States. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television personality. Trump was born and raised in Queens, a borough of New York City, and received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School.

5 Recent Items: Donald Trump

Prosecutor explains what happens if Trump is indicted

Category: News

Trump hosted Holocaust denier at Mar-a-Lago during Kanye West visit

Category: News

Votes being counted in historic Victorian election | 9 News Australia

Category: Manufacturing, News

‘Gutfeld!’: Who is likely to challenge Trump in 2024?

Category: News

Kellyanne Conway: Nobody ever tells Biden it isn’t going well #shorts

Category: News

In This Story: markets

4 Recent Items: markets

Wall Street Week – Full Show (11/25/22)

Category: Business, Finance, Legal, Manufacturing

‘Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition’ Full (11/25/22)

Category: Business, Finance

Dogecoin surges, and how the FTX scandal could affect Wall Street crypto adoption: CNBC Crypto World

Category: Cryptocurrency, Finance, Manufacturing, News

‘Bloomberg Surveillance Simulcast’ Full Show 11/25/2022

Category: Business, Finance

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.