Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Strong Pent Up Demand for Travel in Asia: Ismail” – below is their description.

Izham Ismail, group chief executive officer of the Malaysia Aviation Group and group chief executive officer of Malaysia Airlines, discusses the possibility of expanding the fleet, reaching full capacity on the Chinese Mainland and his outlook for global energy prices. He speaks exclusively on Bloomberg Television. (Video edited to remove incorrect graphic.) ——– Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on… Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bloombergbusiness/ ——– Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on… Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bloombergbusiness/ Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.