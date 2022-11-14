Strong Pent Up Demand for Travel in Asia: Ismail

Strong pent up demand for travel in asia: ismail

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Strong Pent Up Demand for Travel in Asia: Ismail” – below is their description.

Izham Ismail, group chief executive officer of the Malaysia Aviation Group and group chief executive officer of Malaysia Airlines, discusses the possibility of expanding the fleet, reaching full capacity on the Chinese Mainland and his outlook for global energy prices. He speaks exclusively on Bloomberg Television. (Video edited to remove incorrect graphic.)

Bloomberg Markets and Finance

Bloomberg Markets and Finance features news about financial markets from around the world. Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Malaysia is a Southeast Asian country occupying parts of the Malay Peninsula and the island of Borneo. It’s known for its beaches, rainforests and mix of Malay, Chinese, Indian and European cultural influences. The capital, Kuala Lumpur, is home to colonial buildings, busy shopping districts such as Bukit Bintang and skyscrapers such as the iconic, 451m-tall Petronas Twin Towers. 

