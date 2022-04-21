State Street Favors Gold; ‘Underweight’ Emerging-Market Stocks

by

Bloomberg Markets and Finance

Lori Heinel, global chief investment officer at State Street Global Advisors, discusses the uncertainties in the markets and her strategy. She speaks with Shery Ahn and Haidi Stroud-Watts on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”

