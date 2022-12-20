Starbucks launches NFT rewards program ‘Odyssey’

by
Starbucks launches nft rewards program ‘odyssey’

Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Starbucks launches NFT rewards program ‘Odyssey’” – below is their description.

#shorts

Starbucks officially beta launched its long anticipated NFT rewards program ‘Odyssey.’ Starbucks reward users could earn experiences from espresso martini classes to trading coffee-themed NFT and exclusive merch.

Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Yahoo Finance

Recent from Yahoo Finance:

Wheels Up isn’t ‘immune’ to COVID headwinds, weather: CEO

Category: Business, Finance

Italy imposes strict COVID testing for passengers from China

Category: Business, Finance

Here’s everything Biden and the Democrats did in 2022

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: NFT

NFT is short for Non-Fungible Token.

7 Recent Items: NFT

Solana’s Top NFT Projects Move to Ethereum, Polygon

Category: Cryptocurrency

Founder & CEO Andrew Coley tells us about Emonster Finance and what makes it unique

Category: Business, Finance

Kraken NFT: Explore, Collect and Trade

Category: Cryptocurrency

Is Donald Trump making money off of these NFTs?

Category: Business, Finance

Looking at “Trump Cards”; Donald Trump’s NFT Collection

Category: Opinion

Where Does Your Digital Art Live? Storing NFTs With Confidence

Category: Cryptocurrency

What’s Next in NFTs’ Wide Open Future

Category: Cryptocurrency

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.