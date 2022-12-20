Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Starbucks launches NFT rewards program ‘Odyssey’” – below is their description.

#shorts Starbucks officially beta launched its long anticipated NFT rewards program ‘Odyssey.’ Starbucks reward users could earn experiences from espresso martini classes to trading coffee-themed NFT and exclusive merch. Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

