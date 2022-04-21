Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Sri Lanka Talks Centered Around Loan Recast, Finance Minister Says” – below is their description.

Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister Ali Sabry discusses the government’s efforts to fight the worsening economic crisis. Sabry is in Washington with other officials seeking emergency funds during the so-called spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. Sri Lanka is seeking as much as $4 billion this year to help ease shortages of food, fuel and medicines as its foreign reserves dry up and it heads for a default on its international debt. Sabry speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: Asia.” Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.