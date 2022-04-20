Sri Lanka, Pakistan Seeking IMF Aid Amid Economic Crises

Sri Lanka is seeking emergency financial help from the International Monetary Fund as officials battle to save the economy from an economic crisis. Meanwhile, Pakistan has named a new finance minister ahead of talks with the IMF. Ramsey Al-Rikabi reports on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”

Pakistan, officially the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, is a country in South Asia. It has a population exceeding 212.2 million, including the world’s second-largest Muslim population. It has an area of 881,913 square kilometres (340,509 square miles).

Pakistan has a 1,046-kilometre (650-mile) coastline along the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman in the south and is bordered by India to the east, Afghanistan to the west, Iran to the southwest, and China to the northeast. It is separated narrowly from Tajikistan by Afghanistan’s Wakhan Corridor in the northwest, and also shares a maritime border with Oman.

Sri Lanka, officially the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka is an island country in South Asia, located in the Indian Ocean southwest of the Bay of Bengal and southeast of the Arabian Sea. Sri Lanka has been called “the pearl of the Indian ocean” because of its shape and location.

