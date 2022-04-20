Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Sri Lanka, Pakistan Seeking IMF Aid Amid Economic Crises” – below is their description.
Sri Lanka is seeking emergency financial help from the International Monetary Fund as officials battle to save the economy from an economic crisis. Meanwhile, Pakistan has named a new finance minister ahead of talks with the IMF. Ramsey Al-Rikabi reports on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”
