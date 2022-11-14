Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “SoftBank Is Said to Expect About $100 Million Loss on FTX Stake” – below is their description.

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp. invested just under $100 million in the troubled crypto exchange FTX.com and anticipates writing down the entire value of the stake, according to a person familiar with the matter. Peter Elstrom reports on Bloomberg Television. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on… Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

