Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Sir Elton John and Saks Fifth Avenue partner for holiday display” – below is their description.
#shorts
Five-time Grammy winner and esteemed musician Sir Elton John has partnered this year with Saks Fifth Avenue for their holiday storefront displays, each of which features a subtle nod to John’s career. As part of the collaboration, Saks has donated $1 million to John’s AIDS charity.Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.