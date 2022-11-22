Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Silbert’s DCG Says It Has Borrowed Money From Genesis” – below is their description.

Genesis Global has $2.8 billion in outstanding loans on its balance sheet, with about 30% of its lending made to related parties including its parent company, Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, according to people familiar with the matter. Sonali Basak has more on “Bloomberg Markets: The Close.” Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.