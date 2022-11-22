Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Senator Warner talks TikTok’s security risks, China, social media misinformation, FTX” – below is their description.
#yahoofinance #tiktok #ftx
Virginia Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the threat social media platforms such as TikTok pose to personal and national security, misinformation impacting the intelligence community, and the crypto fallout following FTX’s collapse.
Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.
TikTok, known in China as Douyin, is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based Internet technology company founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming. It is used to create short music, lip-sync, dance, comedy and talent videos of 3 to 15 seconds, and short looping videos of 3 to 60 seconds.
ByteDance first launched Douyin for the Chinese market in September 2016. Later, TikTok was launched in 2017 for iOS and Android in most markets outside of mainland China; however, it only became available worldwide, including the United States, after merging with another Chinese social media service Musical.ly on 2 August 2018.