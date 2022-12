Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Sen. Smith: ‘Crypto is looking like a betting scheme'” – below is their description.

#shorts Senator Tina Smith (D-Minnesota) spoke on her opinion that crypto up to this point has looked like a betting scheme rather than an investment. Smith spoke to Yahoo Finance Live on December 20, 2022. Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.