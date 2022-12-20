Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Schwab’s Sonders Urges a Factor Approach to Equities” – below is their description.

Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, sees negative year-over-year earnings growth for 2023 and urges equity investors to take more of a factor approach over an index approach. She speaks on "Bloomberg Surveillance."

