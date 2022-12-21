Russian gas flowing to europe despite fire

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Russian gas flows are continuing via alternative links after an explosion knocked out a pipeline that connects to Ukraine and Europe. Local officials say the explosion happened during scheduled maintenance. The pipeline that runs to Uzhgorod in Ukraine is one of the oldest gas conduits linking Russia and Europe.

