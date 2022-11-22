Ronaldo Leaving Manchester U, Club May Be for Sale

by
Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Ronaldo Leaving Manchester U, Club May Be for Sale” – below is their description.

The Glazer family could be looking to sell the soccer club Manchester United, Sky News reports, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. This as its star Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club. Bloomberg’s Ed Ludlow reports.

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro GOIH ComM is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for Serie A club Juventus and captains the Portugal national team.

