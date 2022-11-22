Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Ronaldo Leaving Manchester U, Club May Be for Sale” – below is their description.

The Glazer family could be looking to sell the soccer club Manchester United, Sky News reports, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. This as its star Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club. Bloomberg's Ed Ludlow reports.

