Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Revelations From Crypto Crisis Are ‘Disturbing,’ Says CFTC’s Johnson” – below is their description.

US Commodity Futures Trading Commission Commissioner Kristin Johnson talks about the bankruptcy of FTX and how more regulation is needed for the cryptocurrency space. She is on “Bloomberg Markets: European Close.” Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on… Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.