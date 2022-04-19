Return to office: Millions of employees aren’t going back to working in person

by

Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Return to office: Millions of employees aren’t going back to working in person” – below is their description.

#Office #WFH #Labor

Steven Davis, Chicago Booth School of Business Professor of Economics and Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, joins Yahoo Finance Live anchors Brad Smith and Rachelle Akuffo to discuss long social distancing practices as many American workers are planning to continue to work from home, job searches for flexible benefits, inflation, generational labor sentiments, and social media labor trends.

Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Yahoo Finance

Recent from Yahoo Finance:

Crypto: IMF warns of rising risks in emerging markets

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency, Finance

Bidenomics: Why everyone is mad at President Biden right now

Category: Business, Energy, Finance, Oil & Gas

Chelsea FC ownership dwindles to three final bidders

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: Chicago

Chicago, on Lake Michigan in Illinois, is among the largest cities in the U.S.

2 Recent Items: Chicago

US judge overturns mandatory mask mandate on planes, trains

Category: News

Flames @ Blackhawks 4/18 | NHL Highlights 2022

Category: NHL

In This Story: Inflation

In economics, inflation refers to a general progressive increase in prices of goods and services in an economy. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation corresponds to a reduction in the purchasing power of money.

1 Recent Items: Inflation

Nightly News Full Broadcast – April 19

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....