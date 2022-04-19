Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Return to office: Millions of employees aren’t going back to working in person” – below is their description.

#Office #WFH #Labor Steven Davis, Chicago Booth School of Business Professor of Economics and Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, joins Yahoo Finance Live anchors Brad Smith and Rachelle Akuffo to discuss long social distancing practices as many American workers are planning to continue to work from home, job searches for flexible benefits, inflation, generational labor sentiments, and social media labor trends. Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

