TheStreet published this video item, entitled “Recession Fears Loom Large – MARKET OPEN LIVE” – below is their description.
Live from the New York Stock Exchange, TheStreet’s J.D. Durkin and Martin Baccardax discuss the major markets stories that matter to you.
The Rundown 12/20/22
Morning market update
Recession worries
Amazon settles EU antitrust probe
Apple’s bumpy holiday season
—Rapid Fire
General Mills’ earnings
Fedex earnings preview
Nike earnings preview
Market Open airs every morning at 9:30am right after the opening bell.
Thank you for watching and please don’t forget to subscribe to our channel!
Follow J.D. | https://twitter.com/jd_durkin
MORE VIDEOS: https://www.thestreet.com/video
ACTION ALERTS PLUS | https://www.thestreet.com/signup/action-alerts-plus-video
INSTAGRAM | https://www.instagram.com/thestreet/?hl=en
TWITTER | http://twitter.com/thestreet
#recession #stockmarket #nyseTheStreet YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.