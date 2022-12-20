Recession Fears Loom Large – MARKET OPEN LIVE

by
Recession fears loom large - market open live

TheStreet published this video item, entitled “Recession Fears Loom Large – MARKET OPEN LIVE” – below is their description.

Live from the New York Stock Exchange, TheStreet’s J.D. Durkin and Martin Baccardax discuss the major markets stories that matter to you.

The Rundown 12/20/22

Morning market update

Recession worries

Amazon settles EU antitrust probe

Apple’s bumpy holiday season

—Rapid Fire

General Mills’ earnings

Fedex earnings preview

Nike earnings preview

Market Open airs every morning at 9:30am right after the opening bell.

TheStreet YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


