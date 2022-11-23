RBNZ Governor Orr: Inflation and Wage Expectations Need to Decline

Rbnz governor orr: inflation and wage expectations need to decline

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “RBNZ Governor Orr: Inflation and Wage Expectations Need to Decline” – below is their description.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr explains why the central bank hiked interest rates by a record 75 basis points, and discusses the outlook for the economy. He speaks at a press conference in Wellington. (Excerpt) (Source: RBNZ)

In economics, inflation refers to a general progressive increase in prices of goods and services in an economy. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation corresponds to a reduction in the purchasing power of money.

