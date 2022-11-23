Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Protests Erupt at Apple’s Biggest IPhone Plant in China” – below is their description.

Workers of the world’s biggest iPhone factory owned by Foxconn in China clashed with white-clad security guards. The protest started overnight over unpaid wages and fears of spreading Covid infection, according to a witness, asking to remain anonymous for fear of repercussions. (Warning: This video contains graphic images) ——– Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on… Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bloombergbusiness/ Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.