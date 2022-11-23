Protests Erupt at Apple’s Biggest IPhone Plant in China

by
Protests erupt at apple’s biggest iphone plant in china

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Protests Erupt at Apple’s Biggest IPhone Plant in China” – below is their description.

Workers of the world’s biggest iPhone factory owned by Foxconn in China clashed with white-clad security guards. The protest started overnight over unpaid wages and fears of spreading Covid infection, according to a witness, asking to remain anonymous for fear of repercussions.  (Warning: This video contains graphic images)

——–

Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com

Connect with us on…

Twitter: https://twitter.com/business

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bloombergbusiness/

Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Bloomberg Markets and Finance

Bloomberg Markets and Finance features news about financial markets from around the world. Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Bloomberg Books #Ad

Recent from Bloomberg Markets and Finance:

Wall Street Week – Full Show (11/25/22)

Category: Business, Finance, Legal, Manufacturing

‘Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition’ Full (11/25/22)

Category: Business, Finance

‘Bloomberg Surveillance Simulcast’ Full Show 11/25/2022

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

7 Recent Items: China

Protests against COVID-19 lockdown measures erupt in China’s Xinjiang region

Category: News

Beijing residents refuse building lockdown, COVID-19 testing

Category: News

Lockdown protests in China grow as COVID cases surge

Category: Construction, Entertainment

The West Block: Nov. 27, 2022 | New Indo-Pacific Strategy and Trudeau’s testimony on Emergencies Act

Category: News

Tucker: Biden sees these ‘collapsing’ countries as a model for us #shorts

Category: News

China: Protests break out in Xinjiang following fatal high-rise fire under lockdown

Category: Media, News

Abu Dhabi welcomes world’s first large dynamic positioning shallow-water special exploration vessel

Category: Energy, News, Oil & Gas

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

5 Recent Items: COVID-19

Protests against COVID-19 lockdown measures erupt in China’s Xinjiang region

Category: News

Beijing residents refuse building lockdown, COVID-19 testing

Category: News

Lockdown protests in China grow as COVID cases surge

Category: Construction, Entertainment

Coronavirus after-effects and treatment options | COVID-19 Special

Category: News

China: Protests break out in Xinjiang following fatal high-rise fire under lockdown

Category: Media, News

In This Story: markets

4 Recent Items: markets

Wall Street Week – Full Show (11/25/22)

Category: Business, Finance, Legal, Manufacturing

‘Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition’ Full (11/25/22)

Category: Business, Finance

Dogecoin surges, and how the FTX scandal could affect Wall Street crypto adoption: CNBC Crypto World

Category: Cryptocurrency, Finance, Manufacturing, News

‘Bloomberg Surveillance Simulcast’ Full Show 11/25/2022

Category: Business, Finance

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.