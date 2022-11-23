Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “PineBridge Investments to Stay ‘Cautious’ on Equities for Some Time” – below is their description.

Mary Nicola, global multi-asset portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments, discusses the outlook for financial markets and the opportunities she sees. She also shares his views on US Treasuries with Yvonne Man on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.” Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on… Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.