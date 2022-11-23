Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Online Retailer JD Cuts Managers’ Pay as Xi Seeks ‘Common Prosperity'” – below is their description.

China’s largest online retailer is slashing salaries for about 2,000 managers by 10% to 20%. JD.com Inc. is diverting some of the savings toward a raft of employee benefits, according to a person familiar with the matter. This comes amid President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” campaign to share the wealth. Annabelle Droulers reports on Bloomberg Television. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on… Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.