Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Nordstrom earnings: Negative reaction in stock ‘may be unwarranted,’ analyst says” – below is their description.

#yahoofinance #nordstrom #stockmarket Morningstar Equity Analyst David Swartz joins Yahoo Finance Live to share key takeaways from Nordstrom’s earnings results and why investors may be overreacting. Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.