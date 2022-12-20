Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Nomura’s McElligott Expects Dollar-Yen to Move Lower” – below is their description.
Charlie McElligott, Nomura managing director for cross-asset strategy, says the dollar yen will move lower after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly joined a policy tightening campaign by central banks around the world. He speaks on on “Bloomberg Markets: Americas.”
About This Source - Bloomberg Markets and Finance
Bloomberg Markets and Finance features news about financial markets from around the world. Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.
