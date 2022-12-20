Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Nike Has Robust Sales, But Rising Inventory” – below is their description.

Nike Inc. posted another quarter of inventory buildup, but quarterly sales and gross margin exceeded Wall Street's estimates. Poonam Goyal of Bloomberg Intelligence says this could lead to more sales for customers. She's on "Bloomberg Markets: The Close."

