Nike earnings was going to be ‘all about this inventory number’: analyst

Barclays Consumer Discretionary Analyst Adrienne Yih breaks down retail brand Nike’s outlook at year-end and heading into 2023 following its latest earnings report, looking at inventory figures, forward guidance, and sales numbers.

