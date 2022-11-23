Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “New Zealand Central Bank Hikes Rates by Record, Sees Recession in Mid-2023” – below is their description.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has raise interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points, accelerating its monetary tightening as the central bank aims to get inflation under control. Yvonne Man and Enda Curran report on Bloomberg Television.

