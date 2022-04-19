Netflix Loses 200,000 Customers, First Decline in Decade

by

Netflix lost 200,000 customers in the first quarter, according to a statement, the first time it has shed subscribers since 2011.

Netflix lost 200,000 customers in the first quarter, according to a statement, the first time it has shed subscribers since 2011. Netflix also projects it will lose another 2 million customers in the current second quarter, setting up its worst year ever as a public company. Bloomberg Intelligence’s Geetha Ranganathan has more on “Bloomberg Markets: The Close.”

Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Bloomberg Markets and Finance

Bloomberg Markets and Finance features news about financial markets from around the world. Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

In This Story: Netflix

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is an American technology and media services provider and production company headquartered in Los Gatos, California. Netflix was founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph in Scotts Valley, California.

