Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Netflix Loses 200,000 Customers, First Decline in Decade” – below is their description.

Netflix lost 200,000 customers in the first quarter, according to a statement, the first time it has shed subscribers since 2011. Netflix also projects it will lose another 2 million customers in the current second quarter, setting up its worst year ever as a public company. Bloomberg Intelligence’s Geetha Ranganathan has more on “Bloomberg Markets: The Close.” Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

