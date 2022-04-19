Nasdaq extends gains to session highs, bond markets close in the green

by

Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Nasdaq extends gains to session highs, bond markets close in the green” – below is their description.

#Nasdaq #bonds #stocks #YahooFinance

Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on latest stock market news for April 19, 2022 including the bond market, the energy sector, Nasdaq leaders, and travel stocks amid the federal mask mandate repeal.

